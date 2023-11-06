Honoring the Cardenas family veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Veterans Day less than a week away, a Rockford Museum honors some of those who served in the U.S. Military, but also served the community with their musical talents.

At the Ethnic Heritage Museum, plenty of memorabilia are on display from different countries. Also lining the walls, the history of the Cardenas Brothers Band, made up of the 4 Cardenas Brothers: Arnulfo, Arturo, Armando and Arnoldo. The four had to put their band on hiatus while they served in the Vietnam War.

“We were a band in Texas... a family band, we came to Rockford, when the war started in Vietnam it was 63, 64, somewhere around there. So, we knew that maybe we would be called to serve,” said Armando.

Arnoldo Cardenas said goodbye to his family in Rockford in 1965. When they saw him next, they had to say their final goodbyes. Arnoldo was killed in action on June 30 1966.

“We buried him in Uvalde, Texas. He was only 20 years old; he was the youngest in our family,” said Armando. “When we all returned back in 68, 69, we started playing again. But we were absent one brother, who played the saxophone... Arnoldo.”

As time would pass, Arnoldos saxophone would be picked up again, this time by his nephew Raul Cardenas.

“I remember the day, my mom came up, took the case out from underneath the bed and said ‘your grandma said that whoever learns to play this first gets to have the saxophone’. Because of that, I got to play the saxophone professionally. On every album that I’ve ever done, I’ve only used that saxophone,” said Raul.

Raul continued to play the Saxophone with two of his younger brothers, Arnold and Omar. They would be nominated for a Grammy award in 1995 for their work in the La Diferenzia tejano band.

Visitors at the Ethnic Heritage Museum can see the Cardenas family exhibit in the Hispanic gallery, which will be on display until the end of 2023.

