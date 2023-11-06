Football Frenzy Play of the Week - second round of playoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Onto high school football where the second round of playoffs is officially in the books. Teams around the Stateline were fighting to move onto the next round...Which gave us some impressive plays for our football frenzy play of the week. Where we highlight the best plays from the weekend and you pick the winner on the homepage of our website WIFR

1. Du-Pec’s Cooper Hoffman 62-yard QB Keeper

2. Lena-Winslow’s Gage Dunker 68-yard rushing touchdown

3. Polo’s Brock Soltow 62-yard touchdown

4. Hononegah’s Brayden Lane 76-yard kick return touchdown

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.