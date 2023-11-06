Crash at historically dangerous intersection kills one, injures three

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the second serious accident this month and third in the last two years at a dangerous DeKalb County intersection.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of State Route 23 and Perry Road.

One person died and three others, including a child, were injured when a car and truck collided. A passenger in the car was killed, and a child in the car was flown to a Chicago hospital. The driver of the car was flown to Mercyhealth’s Riverside hospital. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.