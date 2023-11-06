Beloit Eagle Scout honored in Beloit

Gabriele named Troop 608 Eagle Scout
Beloit Eagle Scout honored
Beloit Eagle Scout honored(WIFR)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Nov. 5, 2023
BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - In the 58 years of Boy Scout Group 608 in Beloit, there have been just 63 men who have reached the ranks of Eagle Scout. A big crowd came to La Casa Grande Sunday evening to celebrate the newest Eagle.

Vito Gabriele has been a scout since third grade and now the 16-year-old Junior at the Lincoln Academy has reached the ranks of Eagle. Gabriele says he has a strong belief in the service eagle project which involves creek cleaning in Beloit. “It kind of relates with Boy Scouts, you know doing your duty to help your country and help out the people. I really think that’s what my goal is,” Vito said.

“I’d really like to work up the ladder. I’d like to start at city council, Beloit, and just work my way up and see how far I can actually go,” Vito said. He plans to go into politics, finance, or real estate as he reaches adulthood. He already is interning for Wisconsin State Legislators.

ABC Supply owner Diana Hendricks attended the event among others. “He’s been raised by two great parents. They did a beautiful job. He’s respectful. He’s polite, smart,” she continued, “That’s a lot of work to become an Eagle Scout and I’m so proud of him. And I’m here because I just respect him so darn much”.

