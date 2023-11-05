Hundreds participate in 5K run to benefit Rockford’s Veterans Drop-In Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Veteran’s Drop-In Center in Rockford hosted its 11th Annual 5k run and walk fundraiser Saturday morning.

The event usually draws in between 600 and 700 participants. This year the center plans to raise $60,000 to connect area veterans with services to get them back on their feet. The drop-in center is a lounge area and safe space to chat with other veterans and get them connected with essentials like benefits, housing, employment.

“As we are now starting to close the year 2023 and going into 2024, events like this will definitely help us provide those essential services for Veterans and ensures our doors stay open,” says Executive Director Sean West.

