South Beloit city officials make offer for new city hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Big changes could be coming to South Beloit as city council approves to make an offer for a new city hall location.

Currently located on Blackhawk Rd., South Beloit City Hall has served the area for decades, once even being used as a fire station. With the police department sharing the space, Mayor Tom Fitzgerald says they have long over-grown the building. A listing by Regal Rexnord seems to be the perfect solution.

“We don’t own that yet, we’re still talking, negotiating and so we don’t know what is going to happen from here on out,” says Fitzgerald. “This is just the first step and it’ll be better for South Beloit in the long run.”

Located on Gardner St., the proposed building has plenty of room to house several city departments. Fitzgerald says Regal Rexnord, an electric motor manufacturing company, has left the front section of their building vacant for three years. If the offer is accepted, the city hopes to give the empty space new life.

“This would be in the center of town, and it would be easy access,” says Fitzgerald. “All of our departments, like our street department, all the tractors and trucks would be on one side. And it would be safer for everybody.”

City leaders have hoped for a new location since voters turned down plans to build a new city hall and library combination in 2018 due to the expenses. The offer put it in is a third of the cost of building an entirely new facility and requires no referendum as the city already has the funds. Fitzgerald hopes residents will look forward to the change if the offer goes through.

“If we do get that building, it will take funds to remodel it to what we want and everything else, so this is not something that is going to happen overnight, so we’ll see.”

It is uncertain if and when Regal Rexnord will make their decision, but if they accept the city’s offer, it will be years in the making for South Beloit.

