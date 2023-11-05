Sierra opens location in Rockford’s Forest Plaza

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Forest Plaza welcomes its newest addition as outdoor apparel store Sierra makes its way to the Forest City.

Sierra’s Rockford location is the sixth one to open in Illinois. The store specializes in active and outdoor apparel and more. Sierra reps say with the colder weather making its way to Rockford, there’s no better time to open a store here and help residents prepare for the next few months.

In celebration of its grand opening in Rockford, Sierra donated $10,000 to the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.