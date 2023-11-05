Second round Saturday in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was an especially busy Saturday in the Stateline for the second round of high school football playoffs. Watch the highlight to find out who’s moving on and who’s going home.

1A

#8 Forreston 14, #1 Lena-Winslow 46

3A

#1 Byron 56, Peotone 7

# 5 Du-Pec 50, # 13 Stillman Valley 19

4A

#3 Dixon 21, #11 St. Laurence 31

#7 IC Catholic 35, #2 Boylan 7

5A

#5 Sycamore 21, #4 Morgan Park 27

6A

#5 Wauconda 21, #4 Belvidere North 28

7A

#15 Willowbrook 0, #2 Hononegah 44

8-Player

#7 Flanagan 7, #2 Amboy 62

#6 Polo 28, #3 Milledgeville 8

