Second round Saturday in the Stateline
Stateline teams look to advance beyond second round of playoffs
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was an especially busy Saturday in the Stateline for the second round of high school football playoffs. Watch the highlight to find out who’s moving on and who’s going home.
1A
#8 Forreston 14, #1 Lena-Winslow 46
3A
#1 Byron 56, Peotone 7
# 5 Du-Pec 50, # 13 Stillman Valley 19
4A
#3 Dixon 21, #11 St. Laurence 31
#7 IC Catholic 35, #2 Boylan 7
5A
#5 Sycamore 21, #4 Morgan Park 27
6A
#5 Wauconda 21, #4 Belvidere North 28
7A
#15 Willowbrook 0, #2 Hononegah 44
8-Player
#7 Flanagan 7, #2 Amboy 62
#6 Polo 28, #3 Milledgeville 8
