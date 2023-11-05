Second round Saturday in the Stateline

Stateline teams look to advance beyond second round of playoffs
By Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was an especially busy Saturday in the Stateline for the second round of high school football playoffs. Watch the highlight to find out who’s moving on and who’s going home.

1A

#8 Forreston 14, #1 Lena-Winslow 46

3A

#1 Byron 56, Peotone 7

# 5 Du-Pec 50, # 13 Stillman Valley 19

4A

#3 Dixon 21, #11 St. Laurence 31

#7 IC Catholic 35, #2 Boylan 7

5A

#5 Sycamore 21, #4 Morgan Park 27

6A

#5 Wauconda 21, #4 Belvidere North 28

7A

#15 Willowbrook 0, #2 Hononegah 44

8-Player

#7 Flanagan 7, #2 Amboy 62

#6 Polo 28, #3 Milledgeville 8

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rockford parents arrested for hiding missing children
Byron Considine feature
Byron Football family leading Tigers to sucessful season
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Stellantis commits nearly $5B investment in Belvidere with new UAW contract
Stellantis commits nearly $5B to Belvidere with new UAW contract
Competitive market made couple’s move to Rockford challenging
Chicago-area buyers drive up demand in Rockford housing market

Latest News

Belvidere North volleyball battles reigning IHSA 3A State Champion St. Francis in Antioch...
Belvidere North volleyball battles reigning IHSA 3A State Champion St. Francis in Antioch Super-Sectional
Galena volleyball punches their ticket to State
Galena volleyball punches their ticket to State
Byron Considine feature
Byron Football family leading Tigers to sucessful season
Jody Deery
Late Rockford Speedway owner, Jody Deery, to be honored as ‘Home Track Hero’ during NASCAR Cup Series Championship