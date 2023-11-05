Rock-Con Gaming Convention celebrates 50 years

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Tebala Event Center is hosting the 50th Annual Rock-Con Gaming Convention this weekend with at least 300 people expected to attend.

The event features a plethora of tabletop games including board games, card games and sci-fi and fantasy games. Organizers say that games run-in two-hour time slots and people can bring their own games to play with others.

“A lot of people have fun. There’s a lot of back-and-forth banter and stuff like that. A lot of people already know the rules, so it tends to be a lot more fun than a challenge I think,” says Convention Coordinator Antina Richards-Pennock.

If you didn’t have a chance to attend Saturday, you can go on Sunday. The event will be open between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and there is an entry fee.

