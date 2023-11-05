Nicholas Conservatory hosted its annual Dia de los Muertos celebration

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory hosted its annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration Saturday evening.

Day of the Dead, which is the English translation of the annual holiday, recognizes and honors loved ones who have passed away.

This event started six years ago with Jefferson High School students and teacher and has gone through COVID without a break.

“We get to meet so many wonderful local community members from these communities who celebrate these holidays. We learn a lot along the ways, and we do just a lot of collaboration with those folks. We have a small committee of folks who help us with Dia de los Muertos that help make it authentic and special for our community,” says Education and Programs Manager Lyndi Toohill.

This year’s event had a few new festivities which include Alebrijes, which are brightly colored sculptures of mythical creatures, and sugar skulls.

This is part of the Conservatory’s Nicholas at Night series of family friendly events.

