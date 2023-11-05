Rockford community comes together to honor veterans for their service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What started as a celebration of the end of World War I turns into an 82-year tradition that brings area veterans and the community together to honor the vets for their service.

Almost 400 people, most of which are veterans, packed the Embassy Suites in Rockford Saturday evening for the annual Veterans Dinner. Organizers say this is the largest local gathering of vets annually.

“Everybody’s a Veteran here. It’s not I’m a marine, I’m an army and all that. Everybody is here together as Veterans. Everybody knows everybody. It’s just a fun atmosphere,” says Veteran’s Memorial Hall Museum Director Scott Lewandowski.

“The heart of freedom as a Veteran. To bring us all together and unite in strength it means everything to each one of us. No one is a marine, no one is an army soldier, no one... we are Veterans, and we are united and that’s very important to us,” says Nancy Clark, who is a member of the Winnebago County Veterans Association.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.