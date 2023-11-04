Veterans honor Veterans with 24-hour vigil outside DeKalb County Courthouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans honoring Veterans: several area vets can be found walking in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore for a full 24 hours.

The vigil is held annually the Friday and Saturday before Veterans Day.

The 24-hour walk kicked off Friday afternoon at three. Veterans will rotate in one-hour shifts until Saturday afternoon. Participants tell me while they may have to endure the night’s cold, it’s a small price to pay to honor other veterans who sacrificed so much.

Charles Slater’s been a part of the Veterans honoring Veterans vigil before, but this is his first-year walking in front of the courthouse.

“If it weren’t for the veterans, we wouldn’t be here,” says Slater. “It’s a privilege and it gives me Goosebumps.”

Slater comes from a long line of Veterans in his family, some of which have ties to the Revolutionary War.

“It’s a brotherhood. Once you’re in you are in. We all know what each other went through. We went through it together,”

Veterans like Slater walk in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse for 24 hours as part of the Veterans Honoring Veterans Vigil, a tradition since 1986.

“It brings back a lot of memories. I think, a chance to sort of ponder on some of the things that have taken place in our lives,” says Veteran Stan Eden.

This is Stan Eden’s second year participating. He says you never know who you are going to meet.

“My nephew, we just happened to see each other last year and so I was happy to get another invitation to go back again this year.”

‘Vietnow’ organized this event until they couldn’t keep it going after 2012. That’s when Dwain Adkins and three others went to the Vets Club to make sure the tradition lives on.

“You’re never not a Veteran. That’s a big thing. It was three years of my life when I was a 19-year-old that was pretty impactful.”

Adkins says if this Veterans Honoring Veterans Vigil makes its way outside of Sycamore, he’d be more than willing to help the community out.

The public is encouraged to attend Saturday’s closing ceremony at 3 p.m. in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse. The ceremony ends with an explanation on why veterans participate in this 24-hour vigil.

