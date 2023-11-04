Potential for dense fog overnight for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Overnight tonight our sky will be clear. Winds turn to the calm side and with moisture in our atmosphere from yesterdays rain, overnight tonight we could run into areas of fog. Some could be dense reducing visibility to below a quarter of a mile. Lows overnight are in the lower 30s.

Calm winds overnight tonight with clear skies give way to the possibility of dense fog (DJ Baker)

Tomorrow clouds increase as we progress through the day. We will start off partly cloudy turning towards mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds will shift to southwest at 10 mph giving us highs around the 60 degree mark.

Tomorrow we will see increasing clouds as we head into the afternoon (DJ Baker)

Sunday night is going to be on the warmer side. Cloudy skies with a strong southerly wind keep our lows in the upper 40s. The normal high for this time of year is 53 degrees meaning our low is very close to our normal highs.

Sunday night a strong southerly wind with overcast skies keep us quite warm (DJ Baker)

Monday morning we could see a sprinkle or two. I’m not overly confident in our rain chances. Monday afternoon we turn partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday morning we have a slight chance for a sprinkle (DJ Baker)

Tuesday and Wednesday we remain around the 60 degree mark with our highs with rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rainfall chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.