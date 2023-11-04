Milder times ahead for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a cloudy day today our clouds slowly start to move out as we head into the overnight hours. We can thank a cold front for the change in our atmosphere and in our winds. The cold front is pretty weak as our lows are in the mid-30s

Saturday will be a beautiful day. We will finally see the return of sunshine with highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday night the change in our winds from the cold front dissipate as winds become calm. Our sky will be clear giving us lows close to the freezing mark.

Sunday clouds make their gloomy return in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Our winds gain strength Sunday as they will be from the south from 10 to 15 mph. Don’t forget about the time change as we revert back to standard time.

Sunday night there is a slight chance for a shower or two but with strong southerly winds and cloudy skies our lows are in the upper 40s. To put this in perspective our normal high for this time of year is 54 degrees.

Rain chances continue into Monday morning. Monday will be partly cloudy with a very strong southerly wind up to 30 mph. This makes our highs well above average as they are in the mid-60s.

