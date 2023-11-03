Workweek to close on seasonable, but cloudier note

Trend toward milder, more active pattern to follow
By Mark Henderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - How nice was it to see the sun shining once again Thursday?

If you think we’ve been stuck in a cloudy rut for several days leading up to Thursday, you’re not wrong! Over the course of nearly two weeks, there’s been just one day besides today to feature a mostly sunny sky! That’s why the 55° high temperature in Rockford felt so pleasant!

Sunny days like Thursday have been hard to come by over the past couple weeks.
Hopefully you had an opportunity to take advantage of Thursday’s sunshine, because there’s not a lot of it expected over the next few days. Clouds, which are already overspreading the area Thursday evening, are expected to be quite widespread for most, if not all of our Friday. On the positive side of the ledger, a southwesterly wind will remain intact, meaning another seasonable day in the middle 50s can be expected.

Mostly cloudy skies are a good bet for Friday, though southwesterly winds will keep...
Temperatures will be near normal Friday and Saturday, but we'll turn decidedly warmer into next...
We’ll be following a weak cold front’s push into our area late in the day or early in the evening. Some models have been generating some light precipitation with this frontal passage, and while a few sprinkles or light showers aren’t entirely out of the question, we don’t anticipate any significant rain to fall.

A weak cold front may bring a few sprinkles or light showers late Friday into Friday night.
Winds will shift to the north on Saturday, which will present a bit of a challenge for our temperatures. However, even a little bit of sunshine should allow temperatures to once again reach the middle 50s. We’ll call our sky mostly cloudy, with the expectation, though, that at least some sunshine will emerge at times.

Saturday won't be totally without sun, but clouds are likely to be more dominant.
Temperatures will be near normal Friday and Saturday, but we'll turn decidedly warmer into next...
Despite mostly cloudy skies continuing into Sunday, winds will once again realign, this time out of the south, spelling further warming to take place. Sunday could see high temperatures reach the lower 60s despite the significant cloud cover again expected.

Clouds are likely to be with us for a good part of Sunday as well.
Temperatures will be near normal Friday and Saturday, but we'll turn decidedly warmer into next...
Partial sunshine returns Monday, which promises to be the warmest day of the coming week. Between the sunshine and an increasingly well-organized southerly wind, temperatures are likely to surge into the middle 60s!

Temperatures will be near normal Friday and Saturday, but we'll turn decidedly warmer into next...
The pattern does look to turn decidedly more active, however. Rain chances are featured in our forecast daily between Monday and Thursday of next week.

