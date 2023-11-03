Workweek to close on seasonable, but cloudier note
Trend toward milder, more active pattern to follow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - How nice was it to see the sun shining once again Thursday?
If you think we’ve been stuck in a cloudy rut for several days leading up to Thursday, you’re not wrong! Over the course of nearly two weeks, there’s been just one day besides today to feature a mostly sunny sky! That’s why the 55° high temperature in Rockford felt so pleasant!
Hopefully you had an opportunity to take advantage of Thursday’s sunshine, because there’s not a lot of it expected over the next few days. Clouds, which are already overspreading the area Thursday evening, are expected to be quite widespread for most, if not all of our Friday. On the positive side of the ledger, a southwesterly wind will remain intact, meaning another seasonable day in the middle 50s can be expected.
We’ll be following a weak cold front’s push into our area late in the day or early in the evening. Some models have been generating some light precipitation with this frontal passage, and while a few sprinkles or light showers aren’t entirely out of the question, we don’t anticipate any significant rain to fall.
Winds will shift to the north on Saturday, which will present a bit of a challenge for our temperatures. However, even a little bit of sunshine should allow temperatures to once again reach the middle 50s. We’ll call our sky mostly cloudy, with the expectation, though, that at least some sunshine will emerge at times.
Despite mostly cloudy skies continuing into Sunday, winds will once again realign, this time out of the south, spelling further warming to take place. Sunday could see high temperatures reach the lower 60s despite the significant cloud cover again expected.
Partial sunshine returns Monday, which promises to be the warmest day of the coming week. Between the sunshine and an increasingly well-organized southerly wind, temperatures are likely to surge into the middle 60s!
The pattern does look to turn decidedly more active, however. Rain chances are featured in our forecast daily between Monday and Thursday of next week.
