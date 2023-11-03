Two Rockford parents arrested for hiding missing children

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford parents face several charges, after they are accused of hiding their children who were supposed to be in the care of the state.

According to the Winnebago County Sherriff’s Office, the investigation began back in June 2022 when the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) began looking for the children.

On Oct. 17, information led to deputies to believe the children may be in the 4500 block of Centerville Road.

When police approached the home, the mother, Candy Wendt, 33 left in a car the same time the father, Rodney Moore, 47 was allegedly seen driving away with deputies with the children inside.

Moore is also accused of driving towards deputies, forcing them off the road. Moore and Wendt were later arrested in Wisconsin Dells.

