Stellantis commits nearly $5B to Belvidere with new UAW contract

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Eight months ago, the idling of the Belvidere Assembly Plant had local United Auto Workers questioning their next steps.

A tentative contract agreement announced Oct. 28 puts those worries in the rearview mirror.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, Stellantis will commit nearly $5 billion investment to remodel the Belvidere plant over the next four years. The plans include production of a new electric midsized truck and battery manufacturing facility.

The article also outlines how the company plans to allocate the funds:

$3.2 billion for the battery plant with venture partner to be announced; expected to open in 2028.

$1.5 billion to remodel Belvidere for electric midsize truck production; expected to be in operation by 2027 with 80,000-100,000 vehicles made a year.

$100 million to create a larger regional parts distribution hub, and increase stamping operations

Crain’s says the plant could have between 4,000 and 5,000 workers in the next five years―roughly the amount of people working during peak production of the Jeep Cherokee.

“We have won a new vehicle at Belvidere. It will be a mid-size truck and will have two shifts,” Rich Boyer, vice president of the UAW union said in a live announcement Saturday. “In addition to the vehicle commitment, Stellantis will also be adding over a thousand jobs at a new battery plant in Belvidere.”

The union has a national contract meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to discuss ratification of the agreement, followed by a vote in Belvidere.

