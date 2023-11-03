Save A Life blood drive to offer CPR class, veteran suicide prevention program

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) and American Legion Post 24 team up for an inaugural blood drive partnership in honor of Veterans Day.

The Save a Life Day Blood Drive will take place from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 at the American Legion Post 24, 735 Henry St., Lake Geneva, Wis.

First time donors should bring a photo ID. All blood donors will be gifted a pint of custard through Culver’s Give a Pint, Get a Pint program.

During the drive, community members, donors and participants can take part in a 4:45 p.m. CPR class by Aurora Health Care, and a 6 p.m veteran suicide prevention program hosted by the U.S. Veterans Affairs Office.

“We are excited to partner with the American Legion and provide an opportunity for donors to give in honor of our veterans,” said Heidi Ognibene, Chief Operating Officer at RRVBC. “With the holidays quickly approaching, we urge individuals to please come in and donate as we continue to face an urgent need for all blood types. You can save a life.”

Those who wish to donate but can’t make it to Lake Geneva can schedule local appointments online at rrvbc.org, by calling 815-965-8751 or using the myRRVBC app. Walk-ins are always welcome.

