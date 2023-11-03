Rockford University holds press conference for locked tuition rates

(WCAX)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University announces they will be locking tuition for new students who enroll for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Tuition will be locked for four years at a rate of $37,230.

RU says that the cost of education is a significant consideration for students and their families. Locking the tuition rate allows students to safeguard their financial future while investing in their education.

