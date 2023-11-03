Hometown Holiday Redux to perform one night at Rockford’s Nordlof Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford tradition that closed a 25-year run in 2019 is returning for a special one-night only performance!

J. R. Sullivan’s Hometown Holiday Redux performs at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. in the Sullivan Theater of the Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St.

“We wrapped the show in 2019 after our 25-year run,” Sullivan says. “While it was a beautiful goodbye to a long, joyful tradition, I found that I missed producing, presenting, and performing in the show every December since.”

The beloved variety show will feature an entirely new production, with storytelling, holiday and popular tunes and laughter abound with a cast of regional and local performers, including Hometown Holiday veterans E. Faye Butler, Shawn Wallace, Miles Nielsen, Kelly Steward, Megon McDonough, Marcella Rose-Sciotto, Linda Abronski, Jeff Christian, Holland Zander and Daniel Patrick Sullivan.

“The longing to return and gather, especially after the events of the last few years, urged a return and so here we are, back again and so glad for it.”

Tickets are available at www.jrsullivanhometownholiday.com and eventbrite.com supported by the Janet Kjellstrom Family Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, GrahamSpencer Brand + Content, with additional assistance from the Rockford Area Arts Council.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.