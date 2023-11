ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with sprinkles and light showers possible this afternoon/early evening. Highs in the middle 50′s today. Becoming partly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the upper 50′s. Mainly cloudy with mid to upper 50′s on Sunday. Increasing rain chances for Monday with highs in the middle 60′s.

