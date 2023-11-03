Christmas at the Farm to benefit Rockford Rescue Mission

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The popular local shopping event, Christmas at the Farm, has been a holiday tradition for the past several years. It’s a festive shopping event hosting several local and unique vendors on-site at the Meyer’s location on Irene Road in Belvidere.

Over 35 vendors will be at the expansive barn and heated tents on the property of Meyer’s Tails Up Farm.

Christmas at the Farm will feature vintage goods, farmhouse finds, handmade treasures, candles and soaps, food, treats, hot drinks, specialty cocktails, live music and much more!

We are so thankful that this event has grown to be such a success. 2023 will be our 9th year and we are preparing for a record turnout this year. People are looking for ways to connect and socialize while knocking out some holiday shopping at the same time, but Christmas at the Farm is so much more than a fun weekend of Christmas shopping. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Rockford Rescue Mission, so you can get your Christmas shopping done early and help support a great cause.

Christmas at the Farm is Friday, November 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. & Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the event is $7.

More information can be found here.

