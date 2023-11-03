Christmas at the Farm to benefit Rockford Rescue Mission

Dog santa christmas generic
Dog santa christmas generic(WILX)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The popular local shopping event, Christmas at the Farm, has been a holiday tradition for the past several years. It’s a festive shopping event hosting several local and unique vendors on-site at the Meyer’s location on Irene Road in Belvidere.

Over 35 vendors will be at the expansive barn and heated tents on the property of Meyer’s Tails Up Farm.

Christmas at the Farm will feature vintage goods, farmhouse finds, handmade treasures, candles and soaps, food, treats, hot drinks, specialty cocktails, live music and much more!

Christmas at the Farm is Friday, November 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. & Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the event is $7.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor totaled in Seward
One hurt as tractor and train collide in Seward
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Bessie Thomas, 58, was last seen Oct. 25. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should...
UPDATE: Missing Beloit woman found safe
Jody Deery
Late Rockford Speedway owner, Jody Deery, to be honored as ‘Home Track Hero’ during NASCAR Cup Series Championship
The brawl included some Harlem players fighting with fans and trashing the visitor’s locker room.
Harlem players disciplined after on-field fight with Glenbard East

Latest News

Rockford University holds press conference for locked tuition rates
Barack and Michelle Obama bobblehead unveiled
Barack and Michelle Obama bobblehead unveiled
Cloudy with Sprinkles Today
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--11/3/23
For the first time in 24 years, the city of murals looks to create its plan of attack for the...
Belvidere holds vision workshop to plan for next 20 years