Chicago-area buyers drive up demand in Rockford housing market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A couple originally from Rockford moves back to the Forest City from the Chicago suburbs, a decision made easier because of cheaper housing and to be closer to friends and family.

Homeowners trying to relocate in a competitive housing market share what they experienced during their home search. “We’re at a point in our lives where we’re kind of finishing up and Rockford seems to be a good place to do that,” Sanders Howse says.

Susan Williams and Sanders Howse lived in Geneva for the past eight years. They didn’t mind living there but housing costs were taking a toll on their wallet.

Sanders recounts the squeeze the couple felt when trying to decide what to do. “Real estate is very high. Taxes are high. Everything’s high.”

The two previously lived in Rockford, but decided to return to Rockford for friends, family and cheaper housing costs.

The couple say the current market didn’t make it easy to find housing. “We often found a house that we were fine with. ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ Make an offer? ‘Oh, whoops, it’s already sold!’ And that happened way too many times,” Susan says. “Rockford has such a diversity of neighborhoods and doesn’t have a Chicago density, but it does have suburban things.”

Rockford, Loves Park and Machesney Park were three of the most competitive housing markets in the state of Illinois in September, and Realtor Bonnie Moore says that is one reason why more Chicago-area residents are turning to the Forest City for housing.

“They don’t want to give up their 2 or 3% mortgage (interest rate) to go to a different house and pay 7% mortgage (interest rate) and not get as much house as they are leaving,” Moore says.

Given how competitive the Rockford housing market is, Moore warns fellow homebuyers to act quickly. “When you see the one that you think is going to work, you’ll know it because you have seen so many other houses that did not work.”

As for Susan and Sanders, they say this will be their last move. “As me about if I will ever move again. The answer is thank you, no, we’re happy to be here,” says Susan.

