Belvidere holds vision workshop to plan for next 20 years

For the first time in 24 years, the city of murals looks to create its plan of attack for the future, just in time for a big business boom.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With a business boom underway, the City of Murals looks to create a tourism plan for the future.

Officials and community members put pen to paper on the Belvidere comprehensive plan, which will serve as a guide over the next two decades.

“We have not redone our (comprehensive) plan since 1999―it is long overdue,” Gina Delrose said, community development planner for Belvidere. “It’s really a community collaboration as to how should we grow forward and how do we make sure we can handle that. As land is annexed into the city and redeveloped, do we want to see it as industrial, commercial or residential?”

Big plans are in store for Belvidere, with multiple businesses heading to the city and others reopening.

Some community members say these tremendous successes come with new obstacles.

“We have to look at housing. We need to have some kind of multi-unit type homes so that we’ll accommodate various people,” said Growth Dimensions Executive Director Pamela Lopez-Fettes.

“It’s the place that we live, it’s the place where we raise our families. It’s not going to do it by itself,” said Belvidere resident John Wolf. “I think you’re going to have a housing need, I think the casino, the new General Mills storage facility, the new Walmart regional distribution center, Stellantis hopefully will bring an awful lot of permanent jobs.”

The city has begun to reserve land and consider road reconfigurations for a Stellantis expansion.

$50,000 has been earmarked for the comprehensive plan, which will be overseen in the coming months. A vote will take place in the spring for its approval.

