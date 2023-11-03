Barack and Michelle Obama bobblehead unveiled
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIFR) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils a limited-edition Barack and Michelle Obama bobblehead.
This year marks the 15th anniversary of Barack Obama becoming the first African American to be elected President.
On November 4, 2008. The Obama family appeared in front of a Chicago crowd of around 250,000 people. The bobblehead of the President and First Lady are posing and wearing exactly how they were that day.
To commemorate the year of the election, 2,008 bobbleheads are produced with each one individually numbered.
