Barack and Michelle Obama bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIFR) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils a limited-edition Barack and Michelle Obama bobblehead.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Barack Obama becoming the first African American to be elected President.

On November 4, 2008. The Obama family appeared in front of a Chicago crowd of around 250,000 people. The bobblehead of the President and First Lady are posing and wearing exactly how they were that day.

To commemorate the year of the election, 2,008 bobbleheads are produced with each one individually numbered.

We’re excited to unveil this bobblehead celebrating a historic moment in the nation’s history when Barack Obama was elected as the country’s 44th President. On November 4, 2008, the Obama family celebrated in Chicago while millions of people across the world tuned in, and we think this bobblehead is the perfect way to commemorate that momentous accomplishment on the 15th anniversary.

