Barack and Michelle Obama bobblehead unveiled

Barack and Michelle Obama bobblehead unveiled
Barack and Michelle Obama bobblehead unveiled(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIFR) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils a limited-edition Barack and Michelle Obama bobblehead.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Barack Obama becoming the first African American to be elected President.

On November 4, 2008. The Obama family appeared in front of a Chicago crowd of around 250,000 people. The bobblehead of the President and First Lady are posing and wearing exactly how they were that day.

To commemorate the year of the election, 2,008 bobbleheads are produced with each one individually numbered.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor totaled in Seward
One hurt as tractor and train collide in Seward
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Bessie Thomas, 58, was last seen Oct. 25. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should...
UPDATE: Missing Beloit woman found safe
Jody Deery
Late Rockford Speedway owner, Jody Deery, to be honored as ‘Home Track Hero’ during NASCAR Cup Series Championship
The brawl included some Harlem players fighting with fans and trashing the visitor’s locker room.
Harlem players disciplined after on-field fight with Glenbard East

Latest News

Cloudy with Sprinkles Today
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--11/3/23
For the first time in 24 years, the city of murals looks to create its plan of attack for the...
Belvidere holds vision workshop to plan for next 20 years
Stephenson County deputies hurt while executing warrant
Stephenson County deputies hurt while executing warrant
For the first time in 24 years, the city of murals looks to create its plan of attack for the...
Belvidere hosts vision workshop to plan for next 20 years