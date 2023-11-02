Warm weekend ahead for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine has returned today as clouds are few and far between. A stray cloud or two will give us partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.

Tonight clouds roll back in giving us mostly cloudy skies but helping us stay warmer as lows are in the upper 30s.

Friday the clouds remain leaving us with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. There is a very small chance for a shower or two as moisture in our upper atmosphere starts to fall. However, closer to the surface our air is very dry meaning any raindrops that fall from above evaporate before they have a chance to reach the ground. So you may see rain on the radar but in reality there is only a slight 10% chance of any of that rain actually reaching the ground.

Friday night we become clear with lows in the mid-30s.

Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies with a return of above average temperatures as highs are in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday night there is a slim chance for rain overnight with lows in the lower 30s. Don’t forget daylight saving time ends at 3 a.m. Sunday morning where we turn our clocks back an hour.

Sunday we will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. And with the end of daylight saving time our sunset is at 4:45.

Monday a low pressure system makes it’s way overhead giving us chances for thunderstorms in the morning hours with highs around 60 degrees.

