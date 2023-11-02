UPDATE: Missing Beloit woman found safe

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - UPDATE: City of Beloit officials say Bessie Thomas has been located Thursday alive and safe.

“Thank you to everyone who shared this information and to the assistance we have received from multiple agencies,” officials state.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Bessie Thomas, 58, was last seen Oct. 25 and Beloit police say the search for her is still on.

“We are still looking for information on the whereabouts of Bessie Thomas,” the department shared on social media. “She doesn’t have her medication and we want to check with her to make sure she’s OK.”

Bessie’s 2017 red Jeep Patriot is also missing. It has a Wisconsin license plate with the number 781-TBJ. Police say both an aerial search of the city and sonar search on the Rock River turned up empty of leads.

Bessie’s family spoke Wednesday with NBC15 in Madison about her search.

Anyone with information on Bessie’s whereabouts should contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

