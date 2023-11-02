UAW strike makes history as first strike to successfully re-open a plant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A history professor at Northern Illinois University says the Belvidere Assembly plant would be the first in history to be re-opened following a strike.

The tentative agreement between United Auto Workers and Stellantis to raise worker wages will breathe new life into the currently idle plant. Joining the 43,000 workers returning to work across the country, 12,000 workers will be re-hired at the assembly plant.

Northern Illinois University History Professor Rosemary Feurer says this is the first time a strike has successfully been used to re-open a plant.

“Here a union and a strike has enabled those jobs to come back and that is somewhat a signal of the potential of solidarity, the potential of what unions say is their purpose, which is to unite workers to bargain for the common good,” Feurer says.

Looming over the city at more than 5 million square feet, the assembly plant is a huge asset to the city of murals, one that local leaders fought alongside workers to keep. Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris says the city has an excellent workforce with people who really care about the community.

“This is one of the things we’ve been known for, and to be able to keep it and to be successful, that’s contagious,” Morris says. " It opens up all kinds of other investment potential for the city. We’ve seen it even before this I think it does give us more opportunity.”

Feurer calls the re-opening of the plant an unprecedented event. She hopes the solidarity of the auto union will light a fire under more labor unions to use the power of their voice to make needed changes.

“This is an autoworkers union that changed its course by electing their own president and their own officers democratically,” Feurer says. “What can be achieved when more voices are heard.”

Before going idle, for more than 60 years, the Belvidere plant brought success to the city. Now 1,200 workers will get the opportunity to continue that manufacturing legacy, for the pay they think they deserve.

The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis is the longest strike since 1998 when the UAW took on General Motors in Flint, Michigan.

