Spike in newborn congenital syphilis leads IDPH to launch help line

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - An alarming increase of congenital syphilis cases has the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) urging healthcare providers to expand testing for sexually transmitted infection (STI) during prenatal care.

IDPH launched the Perinatal Syphilis Warmline, 1-800-439-4079, to aid clinicians in care of pregnant or newborn patients with a possible diagnosis.

In a letter to healthcare providers, IDPH is calling for increased awareness and testing for syphilis.

“The best way to protect Illinois’s babies from congenital syphilis is for pregnant people to get tested and treated for sexually transmitted infections before birth,” Dr. Sameer Vohra said, director of IDPH. “These rising rates of congenital syphilis are alarming, and IDPH is responding with new education tools and support services to help providers who care for those who are pregnant and their newborns.”

The warmline, similar to a hotline used in emergency cases, is a response to the near tripling number of congenital syphillus―29 cases in the state in 2020, 50 cases in 2021 and 84 cases in 2022.

A bacterial infection spread through sexual contact, congenital syphilis is passed from a pregnant person with untreated syphilis to their infant during pregnancy. If untreated, it could case serious complications like deafness or seizures, permanent damage or infant death.

IDPH is encouraging medical providers to increase syphilis testing of all individuals - especially pregnant people - in all medical settings, including urgent care and emergency departments.

Consultation through the line will be available Monday through Friday with messages to be answered within a day.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.