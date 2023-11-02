Spike in newborn congenital syphilis leads IDPH to launch help line

Blood test
Blood test(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - An alarming increase of congenital syphilis cases has the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) urging healthcare providers to expand testing for sexually transmitted infection (STI) during prenatal care.

IDPH launched the Perinatal Syphilis Warmline, 1-800-439-4079, to aid clinicians in care of pregnant or newborn patients with a possible diagnosis.

In a letter to healthcare providers, IDPH is calling for increased awareness and testing for syphilis.

“The best way to protect Illinois’s babies from congenital syphilis is for pregnant people to get tested and treated for sexually transmitted infections before birth,” Dr. Sameer Vohra said, director of IDPH. “These rising rates of congenital syphilis are alarming, and IDPH is responding with new education tools and support services to help providers who care for those who are pregnant and their newborns.”

The warmline, similar to a hotline used in emergency cases, is a response to the near tripling number of congenital syphillus―29 cases in the state in 2020, 50 cases in 2021 and 84 cases in 2022.

A bacterial infection spread through sexual contact, congenital syphilis is passed from a pregnant person with untreated syphilis to their infant during pregnancy. If untreated, it could case serious complications like deafness or seizures, permanent damage or infant death.

IDPH is encouraging medical providers to increase syphilis testing of all individuals - especially pregnant people - in all medical settings, including urgent care and emergency departments.

Consultation through the line will be available Monday through Friday with messages to be answered within a day.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brawl included some Harlem players fighting with fans and trashing the visitor’s locker room.
Harlem players disciplined after on-field fight with Glenbard East
Pennywise the clown
Mysterious red balloons decorate Rockford-area drains on Halloween
Photo of the brawl that took place on Friday, Oct. 27 between Harlem Huskies and Glenbard East...
Harlem High School football players upset over alleged firing of Coach Robert Moynihan
Bob Moynihan was brought on as head coach for Harlem Huskies football in 2019.
Harlem football coach Robert Moynihan reportedly released after field fight
Edson Road barn fire
Barn leveled in Rockford fire Wednesday morning

Latest News

Cutting the Red Tape brings businesses together
Cutting the Red Tape brings businesses together
Cutting the Red Tape brings businesses together
Cutting the Red Tape brings businesses together
The tentative agreement between United Auto Workers and Stellantis to raise worker wages will...
UAW strike makes history as first strike to successfully re-open a plant
The tentative agreement between United Auto Workers and Stellantis to raise worker wages will...
UAW strike makes history as first strike to successfully re-open a plant