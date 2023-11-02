One hurt as tractor and train collide in Seward

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - A farm equipment tractor was hit by a train around noon Thursday on Klinger Road, just north of Edwardsville Road, in Seward, Ill.

Deputies determined that the tractor was pulling a wagon, exited a field northbound on Kilnger, and was struck by the train.

Roads near the scene are blocked off. Crews are cleaning up glass from the street.

23 News spoke with the Pecatonica fire chief on the scene who says the tractor driver pulled onto the tracks and did not see the train coming. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire chief says that the driver is “lucky” that the injuries weren’t more severe.

Five police cars, one ambulance, one tow truck, and one truck carrying the totaled tractor were at the scene.

The train is operated by Canadian National and has reported no injuries by train personnel.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation.

