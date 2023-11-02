One hurt in tractor crash with train

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - A farm equipment tractor was hit by a train around noon Thursday on Klinger Road, just north of Edwardsville Road, in Seward, Ill.

Roads near the scene are blocked off. Crews are cleaning up glass from the street.

23 News spoke with the Pecatonica fire chief on the scene who says the tractor driver pulled onto the tracks and did not see the train coming. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The fire chief says that the driver is “lucky” that the injuries weren’t more severe.

Five police cars, one ambulance, one tow truck, and one truck carrying the totaled tractor were at the scene.

