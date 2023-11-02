November initiatives push to better men’s mental health

(WIFR) - Statistics show four times as many men die by suicide than women. Health experts say stigmas surrounding mental health is to blame.

A movement every November wants to change that.

As mother nature takes the first step into November, mental health experts say initiatives like No Shave November and Movember could help fight that stigma.

Both organizations show men that it is okay to ask for help, whether it is for mental health or getting checked for prostate and testicular cancers.

“6 million men are affected by depression in the United States every year and 40% of men don’t even talk about their mental health,” said Raymond Garcia, vice president of health services at Rosecrance. “That’s one of the myths about mental health and men is that men are supposed to be tough, resilient. Depression, anxiety, it’s important to realize they deserve to be treated just like those other conditions.”

According to Mental Health America, male depression often goes undiagnosed. Men are more likely to report fatigue or irritability than feelings of sadness.

“If you watch ‘The Sopranos,’ those were imaginary characters. We’re finding that we do have to overcome some of the images that were promoted of this strong, silent, independent person,” said Warren Boykin, program and outreach coordinator for NAMI Northern Illinois.

Boykin is participating in a 30 day 30 mile challenge, walking at least a mile a day to raise awareness. He says it is personal for him.

“Some of us have to overcome the way that we were raised,” said Boykin. “In memory of my dad who passed away from cancer at 42. I want to be around for my grandkids. Now a days, we’re living longer and we’re realizing that we need each other. You’re not alone, everybody needs a little help sometimes.”

Through Movember, you can grow a “Mo,” or moustache, worn as a symbol to represent healthier men in a healthier world. You can also download the Movember app, to help support men’s health by completing a walk or run goal over the course of the month.

