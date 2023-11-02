November initiatives push to better men’s mental health

Statistics show four times as many men die by suicide than women. Health experts say stigmas surrounding mental health is to blame.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Statistics show four times as many men die by suicide than women. Health experts say stigmas surrounding mental health is to blame.

A movement every November wants to change that.

As mother nature takes the first step into November, mental health experts say initiatives like No Shave November and Movember could help fight that stigma.

Both organizations show men that it is okay to ask for help, whether it is for mental health or getting checked for prostate and testicular cancers.

“6 million men are affected by depression in the United States every year and 40% of men don’t even talk about their mental health,” said Raymond Garcia, vice president of health services at Rosecrance. “That’s one of the myths about mental health and men is that men are supposed to be tough, resilient. Depression, anxiety, it’s important to realize they deserve to be treated just like those other conditions.”

According to Mental Health America, male depression often goes undiagnosed. Men are more likely to report fatigue or irritability than feelings of sadness.

“If you watch ‘The Sopranos,’ those were imaginary characters. We’re finding that we do have to overcome some of the images that were promoted of this strong, silent, independent person,” said Warren Boykin, program and outreach coordinator for NAMI Northern Illinois.

Boykin is participating in a 30 day 30 mile challenge, walking at least a mile a day to raise awareness. He says it is personal for him.

“Some of us have to overcome the way that we were raised,” said Boykin. “In memory of my dad who passed away from cancer at 42. I want to be around for my grandkids. Now a days, we’re living longer and we’re realizing that we need each other. You’re not alone, everybody needs a little help sometimes.”

Through Movember, you can grow a “Mo,” or moustache, worn as a symbol to represent healthier men in a healthier world. You can also download the Movember app, to help support men’s health by completing a walk or run goal over the course of the month.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brawl included some Harlem players fighting with fans and trashing the visitor’s locker room.
Harlem players disciplined after on-field fight with Glenbard East
Bob Moynihan was brought on as head coach for Harlem Huskies football in 2019.
Harlem football coach Robert Moynihan reportedly released after field fight
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Photo of the brawl that took place on Friday, Oct. 27 between Harlem Huskies and Glenbard East...
Harlem High School football players upset over alleged firing of Coach Robert Moynihan
Harvard man killed in one-car crash
Harvard man killed in one-car crash

Latest News

Statistics show four times as many men die by suicide than women. Health experts say stigmas...
November initiatives push to better men’s mental health
Rockford small business expo grows vendors network
Rockford small business expo grows vendors network
The academy started the program in March of 2023 to reduce food waste and become more conscious...
Rockford’s Legacy Academy implements program to reduce food waste
Weekly indoor farmers market returns to Edgebrook
Weekly indoor farmers market returns to Edgebrook