Janesville derailment cleanup expected to run through Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The cleanup from a train derailment in Janesville earlier this week is expected to last through Saturday, the company that owned the cars indicated in an update.

Union Pacific explained crews are currently clearing the scene, near the intersection of N. Jackson St. and Race Street, and making repairs.

The statement noted that one of the rail cars was carrying grain that spilled. Officials said at the time of the derailment that all the cars were carrying crops, and there was no threat to the public.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and spurred the Janesville Police Department to ask drivers to avoid the area.

On Tuesday, the rail company stated it was still trying to determine what caused the cars to go off the track, and it noted that the incident was not considered suspicious. In Thursday’s update, it offered no new information on a potential cause, saying it was still under investigation.

