How to avoid porch pirates as the holiday season creeps in

(WIFR) With the holidays just around the corner, it’s time to be alert for anyone sneaking around your neighborhood hoping to snatch up your gifts and disappear.

According to security.org, since Sept. 2023, 44 million Americans say they’ve been victims to porch pirates. The average cost of a stolen package is about $50. Experts tell 23 News there’s so many ways to prevent package thefts from happening.

“It does happen in more of the rural area types. Packages can range from the smallest ones but they’re seeing the larger packages sitting on the porch so they probably think there might be more going in something like that too,” said Captain Caleb Beutin with the Rock County Sheriff’s department.

Once those Christmas bells ring and package delivery trucks zip through our neighborhoods, it means the grinches will soon be lurking around the corner.

“Pay more attention to when you’re packages are being delivered if you can schedule them for a certain time that you know you’re going to be home or somebody’s going to be home. You can always try to contact the post office if it’s being delivered through the postal service,” Beutin explains.

Porch Pirates are always ready to snag your thoughtful gifts, but Beutin says a good way to prevent that from happening alongside scheduling your items is to always have the outside of your home lit to expose the culprits or invest in a ring doorbell camera that will catch them on camera.

“I think any Ring system camera at home whether it’s Google or traditional. Just having cameras its more of a piece of mind. It doesn’t matter where you live in the community.” says Dirk Dutton, the general manager for Primetime Audio Video in Rockford, “You could be in the best part of the area you think it is and just feels good to have the cameras.”

“They have the Wi-Fi settings so that you can view it through your phone and you get notified when there’s a package that’s delivered. If you get that notification contact somebody to see if somebody can go and pick that up,” Beutin says.

Beutin also says when the department investigates a theft, officers will contact neighbors to see if anybody saw the thief or caught them on security cameras. He also says thefts happen more often in rural areas than suburbs but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Dutton says the only downside to security cameras is most people get them after the packages are stolen. He encourages people to take pre-cautions before it happens.

