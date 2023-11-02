Holiday shopping levels expected to rise through December

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WIFR) - The National Retail Federation predicts holiday shopping will reach record breaking heights from November to December.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as holiday deals and discounts are in full swing across the country. From online to in-store shopping, retailers are preparing for the pre-holiday rush. NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay says one reason for the increase is the amount of people starting their holiday shopping early.

“Gone are the days when the Friday after Thanksgiving was the kick-off,” Shay says. “As important as that weekend remains, we know that four out of ten are taking advantage of retailers special events earlier in the season.”

According to the NRF, shopping has returned to pre-pandemic normal, predicting a 3.6% spending increase from 2019. Growing anywhere from 3-4% from last year, the total amount spent by consumers could reach $966.6 billion.

While prices are rising, consumers are getting their every penny’s worth of discounted items and deals. Rising shopping levels expected at a slow pace, NRF says solid jobs and wage increases will help consumers stretch their dollars.

To combat the shopping demand NRF also believes more than 345,000 seasonal workers will be hired by retailers. Retail stores like, Roxy Carmichael in Rockford, are preparing for lines of customers at their new location. Owner Christine Lamantia says things get a little crazy around the holidays, and they are grateful for the extra help.

““We get the bows ready. we make Christmas bows, we have a huge box full of Christmas bows so we’re ready to go because there’s a line of people that are ready for their purchase,” Lamantia says. “But now, they have to wait because we’re going to wrap their gifts, so we try to prepare for that ahead of time.”

NRF says online shopping is expected to grow nearly $255 billion more than last year. Chief economist with NRF Jack Kleinhenz says solid jobs and wage growth will allow consumers to stretch their dollars.

“Consumers remain in the driver’s seat,” Kleinhenz says. “So, I think there is a bit of momentum that will carry us in both a positive but also in a slightly slower pace than what we had seen earlier this year.

