Cutting the Red Tape brings businesses together

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Small business owners gather Wednesday, November 1 at UW Health Sports Factory.

The event is meant for small business owners to make connections and meet other like-minded individuals in the community.

The focus of the event was providing an opportunity for small business owners to learn how to do business with local government agencies.

All businesses are welcome. Women, minority and veteran-owned businesses encouraged to attend.

