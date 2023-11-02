Chill to ease over the coming days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October is now in our rear view mirror, having gone out on a remarkably chilly note. Unfortunately, November has come in on a similarly frigid note, and in fact, a nearly record setting one at that.

Temperatures Wednesday morning fell to 20° in Rockford, just one degree shy of the November 1 record of 19° set back in 2019. And, despite winds blowing out of the southwest at a rather decent clip, there wasn’t much relief to be found as the day progressed. The 40° high temperature Wednesday checked in 15° below normal, and 30° cooler than last year’s 70° high on November 1.

Today's 40° high temperature is exactly 30° colder than one year ago! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Improvements are on the way, though, and they could begin as soon as tonight. Thanks to added cloud cover and a southwesterly breeze, temperatures won’t cool nearly as quickly as they did a night ago.

With a less frigid start to our Thursday, a good amount of sunshine, and southwesterly winds remaining intact, temperatures should stage a nice recovery Thursday, likely reaching the lower 50s, which is much more typical for the season.

A good amount of sunshine is expected Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite Friday seeing much more in the way of cloudiness, the temperature trend should continue in the upward direction, with highs likely reaching the upper 50s.

Clouds are to be much more of a factor on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s to start on a pleasant note, with a mix of sun and clouds, and for the most part, the day looks to be dry and mild with temperatures right around 60°. Clouds will be on the move later in the day, though, and rain is a good bet to follow by Saturday night.

Sunshine will mix with cloudiness on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.