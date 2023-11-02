Beloit Wedding Showcase opens Nov. 19 at the Ironworks Hotel

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - From cakes to venues, if you are a couple in the area with plans on a big day in your future, you may want to listen up!

The Beloit Wedding showcase comes to the Gateway to Wisconsin on November 19. Admission is free and the event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ironworks Hotel, 500 Pleasant St., with many vendors to discover.

23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth interviewed Geronimo Hospitality’s Rachel Larson on Thursday to share what guests can expect at the expo!

More information on the event can be found here.

