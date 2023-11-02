Arctic arsenal: What you need in your vehicle this winter

By DJ Baker
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve already seen the first flurries of the season, so it’s probably a good idea to prepare your vehicle for the winter ahead.

Here are a few things to pack in your car, SUV, truck or van to make sure you are safe on the road.

For you - Include items vital to your survival, if you get stuck for extended periods of time.

  • High-energy or non-perishable foods like nuts, granola bars and beef jerky.
  • Water
  • Blanket
  • Hand warmers
  • Extra clothes
  • First-aid kit
  • Medications

For your car- Choose items that can help get your car out of trouble in harsh conditions.

  • Shovel
  • Sand or rock salt
  • Jumper cables
  • Ice scraper

For communication - Use items that alert others, including rescue crews, to your location and any danger nearby.

  • Flashlight
  • Hazard triangle
  • Cell phone and charger

Experts also urge drivers to check road conditions before you head out. For Illinois, go to gettingaroundillinois.com, and for Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov/#:MyRoutes.

