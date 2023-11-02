Arctic arsenal: What you need in your vehicle this winter
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve already seen the first flurries of the season, so it’s probably a good idea to prepare your vehicle for the winter ahead.
Here are a few things to pack in your car, SUV, truck or van to make sure you are safe on the road.
For you - Include items vital to your survival, if you get stuck for extended periods of time.
- High-energy or non-perishable foods like nuts, granola bars and beef jerky.
- Water
- Blanket
- Hand warmers
- Extra clothes
- First-aid kit
- Medications
For your car- Choose items that can help get your car out of trouble in harsh conditions.
- Shovel
- Sand or rock salt
- Jumper cables
- Ice scraper
For communication - Use items that alert others, including rescue crews, to your location and any danger nearby.
- Flashlight
- Hazard triangle
- Cell phone and charger
Experts also urge drivers to check road conditions before you head out. For Illinois, go to gettingaroundillinois.com, and for Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov/#:MyRoutes.
