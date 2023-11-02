Arctic arsenal: What you need in your vehicle this winter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve already seen the first flurries of the season, so it’s probably a good idea to prepare your vehicle for the winter ahead.

Here are a few things to pack in your car, SUV, truck or van to make sure you are safe on the road.

For you - Include items vital to your survival, if you get stuck for extended periods of time.

High-energy or non-perishable foods like nuts, granola bars and beef jerky.

Water

Blanket

Hand warmers

Extra clothes

First-aid kit

Medications

For your car- Choose items that can help get your car out of trouble in harsh conditions.

Shovel

Sand or rock salt

Jumper cables

Ice scraper

For communication - Use items that alert others, including rescue crews, to your location and any danger nearby.

Flashlight

Hazard triangle

Cell phone and charger

Experts also urge drivers to check road conditions before you head out. For Illinois, go to gettingaroundillinois.com, and for Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov/#:MyRoutes.

