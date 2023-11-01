Weekly indoor farmers market returns to Edgebrook
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Why let the weather put a temporary end to farmers markets? Edgebrook Shopping Center kicks off its second annual indoor farmers market.
Shoppers will find a wide variety of seasonal fresh produce, plants, jams and jellies, baked goods, and more.
Vendors at the indoor farmers market include:
- Broadview Farms & Gardens
- Embellishment Toffee
- Genesis Coffee
- Gourmutt’s Gourmet Dog Biscuits
- Iconic Fungi Artisan Mushrooms
- John Miller Plants
- Polish Deluxe Bakery
- Raines Honey Farm
- Ron Stephan Apples
- Scrumptious Scones
- Wright Way Farm & Gardens
- Wundberg Produce
This weekly indoor farmers market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 1 and runs until December 6.
