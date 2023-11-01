Weekly indoor farmers market returns to Edgebrook

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Why let the weather put a temporary end to farmers markets? Edgebrook Shopping Center kicks off its second annual indoor farmers market.

The colder weather can’t put a stop to farmers markets! Edgebrook is showcasing local farmers and makers, as well as Edgebrook stores.

Shoppers will find a wide variety of seasonal fresh produce, plants, jams and jellies, baked goods, and more.

Vendors at the indoor farmers market include:

Broadview Farms & Gardens

Embellishment Toffee

Genesis Coffee

Gourmutt’s Gourmet Dog Biscuits

Iconic Fungi Artisan Mushrooms

John Miller Plants

Polish Deluxe Bakery

Raines Honey Farm

Ron Stephan Apples

Scrumptious Scones

Wright Way Farm & Gardens

Wundberg Produce

This weekly indoor farmers market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 1 and runs until December 6.

