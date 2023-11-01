Weekly indoor farmers market returns to Edgebrook

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Why let the weather put a temporary end to farmers markets? Edgebrook Shopping Center kicks off its second annual indoor farmers market.

The colder weather can’t put a stop to farmers markets! Edgebrook is showcasing local farmers and makers, as well as Edgebrook stores.

Shoppers will find a wide variety of seasonal fresh produce, plants, jams and jellies, baked goods, and more.

Vendors at the indoor farmers market include:

  • Broadview Farms & Gardens
  • Embellishment Toffee
  • Genesis Coffee
  • Gourmutt’s Gourmet Dog Biscuits
  • Iconic Fungi Artisan Mushrooms
  • John Miller Plants
  • Polish Deluxe Bakery
  • Raines Honey Farm
  • Ron Stephan Apples
  • Scrumptious Scones
  • Wright Way Farm & Gardens
  • Wundberg Produce

This weekly indoor farmers market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 1 and runs until December 6.

