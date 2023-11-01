Warm up on the way for Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This afternoon clouds make their way into the Stateline leaving us mostly cloudy. Highs today aren’t too far off where they were yesterday, as highs are expected to reach the 40 degree mark. However, our winds have weakened and shifted to the southwest so feels like are in the lower 30s but much improved than the lower 20s we saw yesterday.
Overnight we become partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday we will have much more sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday night our sky becomes cloudy with lows in the mid-30s.
Friday we will be mostly cloudy but winds from the southwest gusting up to 25 mph help our highs return to normal in the lower 50s.
This weekend we will have partly cloudy skies with highs close to the 60 degree mark. Saturday night we could see a chance for rain as a little bit of instability makes it’s way across the Stateline.
