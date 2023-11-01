Volunteers are welcome for Stroll on State preparations

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Halloween in the rearview mirror, some crazy people may start thinking about Christmas. But wait! You silly geese. There’s still Thanksgiving and Stroll on State to get through, which falls on the Saturday after turkey day.

Julie Huber with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau joins 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth on Wednesday to talk about how you can volunteer for Stroll on State before and during the big day.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brawl included some Harlem players fighting with fans and trashing the visitor’s locker room.
Harlem players disciplined after on-field fight with Glenbard East
Bob Moynihan was brought on as head coach for Harlem Huskies football in 2019.
Harlem football coach Robert Moynihan reportedly released after field fight
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Photo of the brawl that took place on Friday, Oct. 27 between Harlem Huskies and Glenbard East...
Harlem High School football players upset over alleged firing of Coach Robert Moynihan
Harvard man killed in one-car crash
Harvard man killed in one-car crash

Latest News

The academy started the program in March of 2023 to reduce food waste and become more conscious...
Rockford’s Legacy Academy implements program to reduce food waste
Weekly indoor farmers market returns to Edgebrook
Weekly indoor farmers market returns to Edgebrook
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/fZ9BJ6wjWQI
UAW 1268, Northern Illinois Food Bank holds pop-up food drive
Weekly indoor farmers market returns to Edgebrook
Weekly indoor farmers market returns to Edgebrook