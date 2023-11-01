UAW 1268, Northern Illinois Food Bank holds pop-up food drive

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The last six weeks have been up and down for United Auto Workers union members, but that didn’t stop them from giving back to their community Wednesday with a clothing and food drive.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank provided a pop-up distribution for the community while UAW volunteers took drive donations through Tuesday.

Distribution started at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the UAW 1268 Union Hall at 1100 Chrysler Drive.

Volunteers helped shoppers load their bags and cars until supplies ran out. The UAW 1268 Community Services Committee doled out food, pet food and cold weather clothes like coats, hats, gloves and scarves.

