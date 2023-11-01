Stadelman announces funding for mental health services in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Steve Stadelman announced that the Illinois Department of Public Health awarded over $249,000 to Crusader Clinic Association in Rockford to support child and adolescent mental health.

The funding is meant to increase mental health opportunities for kids in Rockford by having more resources and programs available.

This grant is primarily funded from the CDC’s COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplemental Funding program.

Projects funded through the program strengthen mental health services for students in Illinois. These programs would offer curriculums in stress management, nutrition, suicide awareness, suicide prevention, mental health outreach, addressing mental health needs, hiring mental health professionals and providing telehealth counseling and evaluation services.

