Rockford’s Legacy Academy implements program to reduce food waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven and a half tons of food waste were saved from going to a landfill thanks to Legacy Academy’s program to help the planet.

The academy started the program in March of 2023 to become more conscious of the disposal routine. Now it hopes this plan can be implemented in all area schools.

“Here at Legacy, we like to make sure that we’re showing that what we do in the classroom also then affects what we do in the community,” says program founder Bryan Amezquita.

Amezquita noticed students were wasting more food than they were eating, helping to implement the program last year.

“We do see that there is food scarcity, and that it does affect our students. So, what can we do to really make sure that we can eliminate that? This year, we have not calculated everything, but food has been eaten more than it has been last year which is the main goal.”

One way Legacy Academy accomplishes this is through a shared table, which has pre-packaged food students can take. However, the food that isn’t picked up from the table goes into the landfill if it isn’t salvageable.

“They use buckets at the beginning to assess how much was being thrown away. And then they could tell as the year went on, how much was actually thrown away and see if they made a difference,” says Carol Erickson with the University of Illinois Extension.

Erickson is a big advocate for removing waste from our landfills. She says legacy academy is on the right track and hopes other schools will follow suit.

“I really don’t want to see food thrown away if it can be used for children and feeding our community,” Erickson says.

The students even have assignments to show how they can repurpose food instead of throwing it away.

“They are really taking more of a responsible approach to their food and what they do with it. So, it’s really making them thinkers and parents are loving that,” says Amezquita.

Legacy Academy and the University of Illinois Extension plan to host an event to highlight what the school has implemented and how easy it is for other schools to do the same thing.

Lincoln Middle School in Rockford implemented a similar, successful program a few years back.

