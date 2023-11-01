Rockford resident reports holiday lights stolen for second time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many stateliners said trick or treat Tuesday night, but one homeowner was not expecting a trick.

Holland Morefield woke up Tuesday morning only to find out his Halloween lights were stolen. He says he knows the process for filing a police report, because he’s already experienced something like this before.

Security cameras around Morefield’s house show someone taking an outdoor Halloween light projector at 10:30 p.m. Monday night. Just a few hours later, at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, his garbage can was stolen too.

In 2017, Morefield says his Christmas lights were stolen, before they were discarded by the thief and found in a neighbor’s yard. Morefield says the security footage does not indicate the Halloween light thief is the same culprit from the 2017 Christmas light thief.

“I woke up this morning and I looked, and the lights were gone,” he said. “We have lights out there for Thanksgiving and we have them for Christmas and all the holidays. It’s sad that people do that, with the spirit of having holidays and celebrating, it’s supposed to mean something for everybody.”

Morefield has contacted police about the missing projector.

He still plans to put out Thanksgiving and Christmas lights to spread cheer to his neighbors.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.