Record lows in jeopardy as skies clear overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While this Halloween wasn’t an all-time coldest in the Stateline, it surely came close to being so. And, if that wasn’t enough, periodic snow showers added insult to injury.

Officially, the 38° high temperature in Rockford places this Halloween in 4th place in terms of coldest Halloweens dating back to 1905, and with a trace of snowfall officially measured at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, it’s just the eighth time snowflakes fell on Halloween.

This Halloween goes down as the fourth coldest on record in the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies have since cleared across most of the region, and that trend is one that will continue in the hours ahead. That’s far from an ideal development, though, as clouds serve to have a blanketing effect, keeping temperatures “milder” overnight. Instead, with no clouds to serve as a blanket, conditions will be ripe for rapid cooling to take place. By Wednesday morning, temperatures are likely to have fallen to 21°, just two degrees shy of the 19° low temperature seen on November 1 just four short years ago.

Thanks to clear skies, temperatures will cool more quickly than they would with clouds serving as a blanket. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Subtle improvements are in the cards Wednesday as sunshine returns, and as winds pivot to the southwest. While it won’t be a warm day by any stretch of the imagination, we should still manage to climb into the lower 40s, which will end up being about a five degree improvement compared to Tuesday.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds should spell at least some modest warming take place Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Further warming is to take place on Thursday as winds pick up a bit more out of the southwest. Provided we see enough sunshine mixing through the clouds, we should manage a much more seasonable 52° high temperature.

Sunshine will battle with clouds from time to time on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s to turn decidedly more cloudy, though the moderating trend in temperatures is set to continue amid stronger southwesterly breezes. In many spots, temperatures may be within striking distance of 60°.

Clouds will be much more of a factor on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain returns to the forecast picture by the weekend, but neither Saturday nor Sunday look to be an all day washout. Furthermore, temperatures both days look to rise to around 60°, before a much cooler trend begins next week.

