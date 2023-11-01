Mysterious red balloons decorate Rockford-area drains on Halloween

Pennywise the clown
Pennywise the clown
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve ever seen the Stephen King film “IT,” you’ll understand why balloons anchored to sewer drains is a both startling and amusing sight on Halloween.

Dozens of city drains from N. Second Street to the Auburn Street/Meridian Road roundabout were decked out with red balloons Tuesday, and residents took notice.

Fans of the horror movie took the decor as a sign of the season, getting into the spirit of Halloween.

Did any of the balloons pop up in your neighborhood? Share your photos with us on our See It, Send It page!

