Illinois ACLU to propose legislation for medical aid in dying

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Medical aid in dying is authorized in ten U.S. states and in Washington D.C and one state human rights organization wants to add Illinois to that list.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois will propose legislation this spring which would allow mentally capable, terminally ill adult patients with six months or fewer to live to get a prescription they can take to help them die peacefully.

“We think it’s really important for people to know they have this choice available to them,” says Khadine Bennett with the ACLU.

Khadine Bennett with the ACLU says patients often have to suffer through a painful death. The medical aid in dying could spare many people that pain.

“What we’ve heard from folks who are terminal who wish that they had this option in Illinois is the peace of mind and to know that they don’t have to suffer when they know that they are terminal... It’s enough for them to know if they need it they have it.”

Currently hospice care is one of the only options for end of life care. State Senator Andrew Chesney says he will not support this legislation.

“The idea that we are going to allow doctors in my view to break their oath and not put the patient’s health first and to allow them to artificially terminate their life is really an issue for me, and also a moral one.”

He believes we have medications people can take to ease the pain. He thinks it goes against what doctors stand for.

“I look at the exploitation that it could have to vulnerable groups, and this could be pushed by government that could create a lot of unforeseen circumstances that are not putting the patient first.”

73% of Illinois voters who identify living with a disability would support the Medical Aid in Dying Act, according to a 2023 Impact Research survey.

