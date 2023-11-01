Cole Kmet partners with Special Olympics Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (WIFR) - Special Olympics Illinois welcomes Chicago Bears tight end, Cole Kmet, as a new ambassador.

Growing up in Lake Barrington, Kmet volunteered with local nonprofits and worked with individuals who have intellectual disabilities.

This kicks off Kmet’s involvement in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program. Kmet’s custom cleats will be donated to the NFL and auctioned off. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Supporting athletes of all ages and uplifting those in our community has always been a passion of mine. Special Olympics Illinois is doing phenomenal work championing athletes with and without intellectual disabilities across the state – both on and off the field. I’ve had the privilege of meeting several athletes recently, and they are all so incredibly talented. It’s an honor to lend my support to such a worthy cause and encourage others to do the same.

