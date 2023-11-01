Cole Kmet partners with Special Olympics Illinois

Cole Kmet partners with Special Olympics Illinois
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMAL, Ill. (WIFR) - Special Olympics Illinois welcomes Chicago Bears tight end, Cole Kmet, as a new ambassador.

Growing up in Lake Barrington, Kmet volunteered with local nonprofits and worked with individuals who have intellectual disabilities.

This kicks off Kmet’s involvement in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program. Kmet’s custom cleats will be donated to the NFL and auctioned off. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

